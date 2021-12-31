Lengthy final drive helps Badgers seal 20-13 Las Vegas Bowl win, providing seniors with memorable ending

by Lane Kimble

Senior linebacker Jack Sanborn (left) hugs fellow linebacker Leo Chenal after the Badgers' 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Sanborn and Chenal combined for 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

LAS VEGAS — As confetti rained down on the victorious Wisconsin Badgers late Thursday night inside Allegiant Stadium, quarterback Graham Mertz recalled lifting his team up in a key moment.

“The first thing I hit the guys (with) in the huddle, I’m like, I mean, this is what you work all year for. You’ve got ten minutes to play Wisconsin football,” Mertz said.

Boy, did they ever. Starting on their own 3 yard line and protecting a seven-point lead, Mertz and the Badgers offense looked at a clock reading 9:57 in the 4th quarter and drained every one of them away over 18 plays. A series of kneel-downs and a final run by John Chenal sealed the 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 29th Las Vegas Bowl.

I must confess, standing in a confetti shower is pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/ta5LO5DsTX — Lane Kimble (@lanekimble) December 31, 2021

“That last drive we probably had, jeez, I don’t even know, like twenty different guys that played,” Mertz said. “It just goes to show the type of program we’ve got here and the type of guys we got.

“They’ll do whatever they can for each other.”

Mertz was hot and cold, tossing a first-half touchdown and interception. He was also sacked twice and the offense struggled to stay on the field during the second half. But a key 30-yard pass to Chimere Dike on 3rd and 12 during that final drive kept it going long enough to let game MVP Braelon Allen do his thing.

“We knew as soon as we got that first first down, it was all gonna start rolling and, you know, we put together a pretty good drive and kind of played our brand of football,” Allen said.

Allen had the kind of game Badger fans have come to expect from the freshman: 159 yards done the hard way. His long of 43 yards came early in the game.

It was during that first half that senior tight end Jake Ferguson snagged all three of his catches, including a 7-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 14-3. Ferguson hurdled defenders at times, refusing to go down easy.

Mertz and Ferguson right back to strategizing after that TD. Graham slinging it pretty well tonight. pic.twitter.com/lQtHSv3P47 — Lane Kimble (@lanekimble) December 31, 2021

“This was my last one. I kind of knew it was my last one. I wanted to put a stamp on something big,” Ferguson said. “I grew up a Badger, 20 years being a Badger and I’m so proud of this team.”

An injury kept Ferguson on the sidelines most of the second half, including on that final 90-yard drive.

“It’s never easy being hurt, but sitting on the sidelines just doing whatever I can, talking to those young guys. Making sure they’re confident in what they have to do,” Ferguson said.

Confidence led to strong execution over the final 9:57 – carried out by some young players who knew the true prize was winning one more game for these seniors.

“The amount of things they’ve done for this program, you can’t even put a label on it,” Mertz said. “It’s a bunch of great men and great Wisconsin men.”

