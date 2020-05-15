Leland Earl Powers

SUN PRAIRIE-Leland Earl Powers, age 91, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Oakwood Meadows.

He was born on May 30, 1928, in Madison, the son of Earl N. and Myrtle (Sveum) Powers. He was a lifelong resident of Madison and a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Leland was united in marriage to Marilyn Favour on June 4, 1949, at Bethel Lutheran Church. “Lee” and “Mary” were blessed with two sons, Larry (Louise) of Lake Geneva, Wis. and Mark (Colleen) of Oconomowoc, Wis. They were also blessed with six grandchildren, Rebecca, Maggie, Noah, Michelle, Briana and Brent; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Leland worked for Hult’s Chevrolet as an autobody painter for 25 years. He then worked for Dairy Equipment Company and later finished his working career with MMSD, retiring in 1990. During his retirement, Lee drove for the Zimbrick dealerships in Madison.

Lee was an avid bowler and camper. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, and spending leisure time with his loving family and many friends. He was a humble man and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be fondly remembered and his great sense of humor will be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his immediate family, Leland is survived by his brother, Marlin (Shirley) of Big Flats, Wis.; two sisters, Beverly Powers of Monona and Eileen Fahrney of Sun Prairie; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl in 1970; mother, Myrtle in 1993; and wife, Marilyn in 2015.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Rd., Black Earth, Wis. at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Interment will be at Vermont Lutheran Cemetery in Black Earth, Wis.

