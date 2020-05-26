Lela Lynn Burk

Lela Burk, age 63 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.

No services are planned at this time.

Lela was born January 26, 1957, the daughter of John and Rose (Gallagher) Zabitski in Copley, Ohio where she grew up and graduated from high school there. In October of 1976 she married Robert Burk in Copley. Two years later they moved to the Union Grove, Wisconsin area where they raised their sons and Lela worked for many years at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping and tending to her flowers. She was also an avid Packer fan.

Lela is survived by her sons, Jason Burk and Jesse (Deanie) Burk; a brother, Joe (Debbie) Zabitski; a sister, Cheryl Hayden; and grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor and Tanner and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.