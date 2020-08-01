Leinenkugel’s retiring logo of Native American woman

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Leinenkugel’s has announced plans to retire its current logo of a Native American woman in an effort to “update the overall look and feel” of the brand.

According to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, the company is coming up with a different way to honor Chippewa Falls, with the logo being among the list of changes.

In a statement Molson Coors released from Dick Leinenkugel, the marketing and beer itself will be re-worked. WTMJ said the changes are expected to happen over the next few months.

“Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand,” Leinenkugel said.

