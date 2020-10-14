Leila Mae “Lee” Reeder

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Leila Mae “Lee” Reeder, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Lodi, the daughter of Floyd and Francis (Falkenstein) Brockway.

Lee was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crafting, watching Football (Go Pack Go) as well as constant reruns of the Golden Girls and Trailer Park Boys, with her best friend in the world, her grandson, Cody. What Lee enjoyed more than anything was family and putting a smile on someone’s face. Never once did Lee speak about material possessions. Instead, her focus was always on the happiness and wellbeing of anyone she knew. Everyone Lee met left the encounter smiling. Growing up, all Steve and Lori’s friends called her “Ma,” as she treated them all as her own, with unconditional, unwavering LOVE.

Battling Alzheimer’s for 13 years, Lee never let it get the best of her. Even though her legs were starting to fail her, she never missed Steve’s softball games or attending the Day Center, M-F. What Lee lost in memory, she gained in imagination. She referred to the day center as “her Job” and her title was “room counselor.” I had the pleasure of eavesdropping on a few of her “counseling sessions”- LEGENDARY.

Leila is survived by her son, Steve (Carmen) Reeder; daughter, Lori (Rob) Larson; two grandsons, Cody Reeder and Max Brown; three granddaughters, Nikki (Frankie) Woppert, Samantha Brown and Cierra Reeder (Nick Rolli); and sister, LaVonne Slack.

She was preceded in death by husband, Douglas Reeder; her parents; and brother, Merald Brockway.

A funeral service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Pastor Bradley Van Fossen presiding.

A public visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family.

We would like to thank each employee at Catholic Charities Day Center for making Lee’s final stage of life so memorable and enjoyable for her. Also, a special shout out to Lee’s Doctors (Dr Bruce Baranski and Dr Robert Przybelski) for taking such good care of Lee and making her feel special, because she most certainly was. We would also like to thank St. Dennis Parish and Pastor Bradley Van Fossen for their accommodations.

Last, but certainly not least, a special thanks to Cody Reeder (Tonto), Lee’s (Lone Ranger) best friend and caregiver for 13 years. Nobody could have done the job this young man did. His life revolved around the care and wellness of his Grandmother, and we cannot thank him enough!

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420