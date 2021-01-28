Legislature’s campaign committees spent record $12.1 million

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds the Wisconsin Legislature’s four campaign committees spent a record $12.1 million in 2020.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released an analysis Thursday that found the spending easily eclipsed the previous record of $8.4 million set in 2018.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee led the way, spending a little more than $5 million. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee spent $3.14 million.

The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate spent $2.3 million. The State Senate Democratic Committee spent $1.6 million.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.