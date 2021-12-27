Legislative leaders formally invite Gov. Evers to in-person State of the State address Feb. 15

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leaders of the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate have formally invited Gov. Tony Evers to give the annual State of the State address in February.

In a joint letter to the governor Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga invited Gov. Evers to give the address in front of an in-person joint session of the state legislature on Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

In their letter to the governor, the Republican leaders said they hope he will address his plans to fill job openings across the state, which they blame on “government dependency” and pandemic assistance.

“The pandemic presented us all with challenges; there is no doubt, but short-term assistance has quickly turned into long-term, unsustainable handouts,” Vos and Kapenga wrote.

RELATED: In year-end interview, Gov. Evers suggests support for bail reform, doesn’t rule out DA investigation

Republicans say they also want Gov. Evers to address supply shortages and inflation in his address, as well as an update on how federal money is being spent in the state.

The governor’s office has not yet officially accepted the invitation or said if the address will be in-person as requested, or if he will again do it virtually like he did this past January.

