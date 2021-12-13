All lanes of E. Washington Ave. reopened at E. Springs Drive following crash

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — All northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue at East Springs Drive have reopened following a crash Monday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 3:10 p.m. Monday. Madison Police and EMS crews were sent to the scene.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Officials said one person was injured.

All lanes were reported to have cleared just after 4:10 p.m.

No further information was released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.