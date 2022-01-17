Left lane of US 151 southbound blocked outside Sun Prairie due to crash

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left lane of US 151 southbound is blocked outside Sun Prairie near Bristol Street due to a crash.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Sun Prairie Fire and Police crews were sent to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Officials said slippery conditions contributed to the crash.

WisDOT expects the lane to be blocked for about an hour.

