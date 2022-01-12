Left lane of NB US 151 blocked near Verona due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

VERONA, Wis. — The left lane of northbound U.S. Highway 151 is blocked past County Highway PB near Verona due to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m.

The road is expected to be blocked for two hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

