Left lane of I-94 eastbound closed outside Johnson Creek after crash

by Kyle Jones

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. – The eastbound left lane of I-94 is blocked outside Johnson Creek following a crash.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol-Waukesha Post is handling the incident.

WisDOT expects the closure to last about 2 hours.

This is one of three different incidents impacting traffic on I-94 between Madison and Waukesha.

A large part of I-94 is listed as ice-covered in the area of the crash.

