Left lane of I-39/90 northbound blocked near Madison, traffic backed up in area

MADISON, Wis. — Part of I-39/90 near Madison is blocked due to a crash, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The left lane near mile marker 134 is closed, the alert said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

