Lee Swenson

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON/STOUGHTON- Lee A. Swenson Sr., age 74, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1945, in Madison, the son of Arthur and Frances (Bjork) Swenson. Lee grew up in Madison and attended Madison East High School.

Lee was united in marriage to Judith Briggs on Jan. 4, 1964. He was a hard worker his whole life, always providing for his family. Lee began working at Forms Pro as a printer, and quickly learned all aspects of the job. After 30 years he retired as General Manager. Lee was a talented, self-taught musician and enjoyed playing guitar with many bands over the years. He especially cherished his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Lee is survived by his wife, Judy of 56 years; two sons, Lee A. (Tore) Swenson Jr. and Chris (Tami) Swenson; four grandchildren, Sydney, Riley, Zachary and Mackenzie Swenson; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Christine and Patricia.

The public may visit with Lee’s family, drive through style, from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420