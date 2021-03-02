Lee Robert Hutson

MCFARLAND – Lee Robert Hutson, age 83, of McFarland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 13, 1937, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Henry and Edna (Samuelson) Hutson.

Lee graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Mary Gittleson on May 19, 1956, in Creston, Ill. Lee worked as a truck driver for Standard Oil and was proud of his achievement driving truck. He was a member of the Moose Club, Hope Rod and Gun Club and had a life membership with the NRA.

Lee loved trap and skeet shooting and working in his yard. He enjoyed NASCAR and went to many races. He liked to listen to country western music and performing with the band, The Swingaways, for 20 years. Lee especially loved spending time with his family and his loyal canine companions.

Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; two sons, Jeff (Sharol) Hutson and Tim (Diane) Hutson; two daughters, Jill (Jeff) Morris and Debra (Kevin) Kampmeier; eight grandchildren, Amy Hutson, Coady (Cristi) Hutson, Tanner Hutson, Macy Kampmeier, Zach Hutson, Kalee Hutson, Abby Hutson and Austin Morris; brother, Richard (Kathleen) Hutson; two sisters, Kathy (George) Bouska and Jane Allen; and brother-in-law, Dan Dummett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Patricia Hutson; two sisters, Carol (Ron) Rand and Linda Dummett; brother-in-law, Dan Allen; and parents-in-law, Elmer and Alice “Doll” Gittleson.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be gifted in Lee’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

