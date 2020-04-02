Lee R. Halverson

COTTAGE GROVE-Lee R. Halverson, age 81, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital, from Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born on July 29, 1938, in Edgerton, the son of Giles and Dorothy Halverson.

Lee attended Stoughton High School and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He married Patricia Rech Courtney on Aug. 17, 1979. After serving in the Navy, Lee worked in Janesville and Madison, retiring from Madison Kipp Corp. in 1999.

Lee is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Lisa Stearns (Bill Purkapile); very special stepchildren, Terri (Todd) Carlson, Robert Courtney and Michael (Christine) Courtney; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Shirley) Halverson; and sisters-in-law, Ardy Halverson and Judith (James) Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Halverson; and brother, Robert Halverson.

Per Lee’s request, there is to only be a burial service and no visitation or memorial service. Private burial will be held at Albion Prairie Stone Church Cemetery, Hwy. 73, Edgerton. Memorials may be gifted in Lee’s name to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Wisconsin Chapter, 5900 Monona Dr. Suite 407, Monona, WI 53716.

Lee’s family would like to thank the staff at Stoughton Hospital for their excellent care.

