MADISON – Lee Edwin Curtiss, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Lee was born in San Bernardino, Calif. on March 30, 1933, to Walter and Rita Curtiss. He was a graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Ill. and the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Lee spent his career in sales and sales management with Armstrong Cork Company and International Business Machines and as IBM’s Chicago Community Relations Manager. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Michigan Shores Club and a past president of the Kenilworth Club, Kenilworth, Ill.

Lee is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his brother, Paul (Barbara) Curtiss; sons, Thomas (Laurie) Curtiss and David (Lisa) Curtiss; daughter, Ann (Dale) Curtiss Emmerich; and grandchildren, Caroline (Sebastian) VanKoningshoven, Hailey (Ted) Belden, Kyle Curtiss and Sean Curtiss.

There will be a celebration of life service scheduled at a future date.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Middleton, Wis.

