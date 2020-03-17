Leah’s Journal: Working from home? Here are four ways to stay productive and positive.
MADISON, Wis. — First things first – I’m not an expert on working from home.
Hi folks – Leah Linscheid here, on Day Two of social distancing after a vacation out-of-state. News 3 Now has asked me, per company policy, to work from home for 72 hours after returning to Madison. So here I am, at my makeshift home office, giving you a little advice based on what I’ve learned. While others have done this for years or maybe even their whole careers, I can give you a glimpse of what it’s like as a rookie to stay productive and positive while working from home.
- Pick a spot and set up shop – having a dedicated space can help you mimic your office desk. I have a makeshift desk with two laptops, a phone charger and some natural light nearby at my “home office.”
- Schedule out your day. I noticed on Day One that my workday never really ended; I continued to check my email and write stories starting at 4 a.m. and running well into the evening. So today, I’m setting a routine – along with a set end-time – to help keep me on schedule and keep my focus.
- Take scheduled breaks. This is something I would do at work anyway; take 15 minutes to catch some sunshine outside, eat my lunch on time, and maybe call my mom (I could use some human interaction halfway through the day anyway).
- Change your clothes. Turns out, it’s pretty easy to sit in pajamas all day, but I feel more productive when I’m dressed professionally. No, I’m not sitting in a blazer and a skirt at my couch – I’m staying comfortable in slacks and a nice top. No heels, either – that’s where I draw the line.
Do you have advice on working for home? Email me at llinscheid@wisctv.com so I can share them in my journal. Stay well, folks!