Leah’s Journal: Working from home? Here are four ways to stay productive and positive.

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — First things first – I’m not an expert on working from home.

Hi folks – Leah Linscheid here, on Day Two of social distancing after a vacation out-of-state. News 3 Now has asked me, per company policy, to work from home for 72 hours after returning to Madison. So here I am, at my makeshift home office, giving you a little advice based on what I’ve learned. While others have done this for years or maybe even their whole careers, I can give you a glimpse of what it’s like as a rookie to stay productive and positive while working from home.

Pick a spot and set up shop – having a dedicated space can help you mimic your office desk. I have a makeshift desk with two laptops, a phone charger and some natural light nearby at my “home office.” Schedule out your day. I noticed on Day One that my workday never really ended; I continued to check my email and write stories starting at 4 a.m. and running well into the evening. So today, I’m setting a routine – along with a set end-time – to help keep me on schedule and keep my focus. Take scheduled breaks. This is something I would do at work anyway; take 15 minutes to catch some sunshine outside, eat my lunch on time, and maybe call my mom (I could use some human interaction halfway through the day anyway). Change your clothes. Turns out, it’s pretty easy to sit in pajamas all day, but I feel more productive when I’m dressed professionally. No, I’m not sitting in a blazer and a skirt at my couch – I’m staying comfortable in slacks and a nice top. No heels, either – that’s where I draw the line.

Do you have advice on working for home? Email me at llinscheid@wisctv.com so I can share them in my journal. Stay well, folks!

Comments

comments