Leah’s Journal: I’m working from home and socially distancing this week. Here’s why.

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — You might have noticed I was missing from the desk on News 3 Now This Morning to start out the work week. There’s a reason for that: concern over the coronavirus, and the safety of our newsroom.

I spent last week out of the state on a 10-day vacation on the east coast and in Florida, traveling through four different airports in as many days. In fact, I was on a plane when much of the news of closures came out last week. I have no symptoms and I’m feeling fine, but as part of a new company policy to keep our staff safe and healthy, I’m working from home for a few days.

Travel for me was, in large part, normal – you can read more about my experience and what you need to know if you have spring break travel plans here.

If you’re practicing self-distancing, or if your place of employment has asked you to work from home, here’s what I’m doing to stay sane while I stay home.

First, a few suggestions from the experts:

Disinfect high-touch surfaces – things like refrigerator doors, doorknobs, bathroom counters, etc.

Wipe down your devices, too – don’t forget about your cellphone and laptop keyboard.

If you’re self-quarantining from family members, try to work as much as you can from a single room and use your own dishware and towels.

Your own wellbeing is important during this time, too. Here are some of the things I’m doing to stay positive as I stay home:

I’m posting pictures of my vacation and family – the idea here is to share good news on social media to try and break up all the anxiety you might be scrolling through on Facebook and Instagram. Staying informed is good, but finding perspective and purpose with a little levity can help you stay calm.

I’m getting outside and taking walks – I won’t stop and talk to neighbors or people I know, but I am going to get fresh air and take in the beautiful city and state we live in.

I’m taking a minute to call family members and catch up – because while social distancing is about being safe, it’s not about being alone.

The last thing I’m doing – besides washing my hands as much as possible, especially if I plan to leave my home, and avoiding touching my face – is wearing my pajamas while I write this story. Because comfort is at least one benefit to working from home, right?

