Leah’s Journal: I traveled out-of-state but don’t have symptoms. Do I get tested for coronavirus?

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

Hi folks – Leah Linscheid here, reporting from home as I socially distance myself from the newsroom, after a vacation out-of-state, to keep my colleagues and community safe. I’m working from home for 72 hours and documenting my experiences while doing so – and one of my experiences has been whether to get tested for the coronavirus.

Some background: I traveled to the east coast and Florida last week, passing through four airports in four days. I feel fine and have no symptoms; I’m in good health and don’t have any underlying medical conditions. I want to keep my family and community safe, though – so do I go get tested?

I found the answer to that question from the folks at UW Health, along with guidance from the CDC. UW Health says it will not test anyone who doesn’t have symptoms – so no, I won’t get tested, even though I’ve been traveling domestically. However, you should socially distance yourself as much as you can.

Here’s when should get tested – the CDC says health care providers will make that call after diagnosing your symptoms. They don’t want you to just show up at the hospital, though – send a message through your provider or give them a call. Many clinics have hotlines set up, along with online tools and video conferencing (you can find that information for major area hospitals here.)

Remember, folks – caution, but calm. Stay informed and take of yourself and your neighbors. We’ll get through this together.

