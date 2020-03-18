Leah’s Journal: Here’s a look at what jobs are most at-risk of coronavirus exposure.

MADISON, Wis. — Good morning, folks – Leah Linscheid here, on Day 3 of socially distancing myself and working from home. I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the newsroom from my living room, but many don’t have that option. We all probably know someone – a nurse, a paramedic, a teacher, maybe your local grocery store worker – who either continues to report to work or who is out of work for the time being. We want to provide some context for those jobs and which workers are most at-risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

The New York Times has an informative article and interactive graph on its website that breaks down this information, based on factors like exposure to illness and proximity to others. Here are some main takeaways:

Dentists and dental hygienists are among the most at-risk professions. This week, the American Dental Association recommended rescheduling routine procedures and appointments, underscoring just how at-risk this work group can be.

Other healthcare workers are also high on the list. Nursing in particular is a relatively large workforce group on the front lines of battling coronavirus. The public has been asked not to buy masks so that protective gear can be saved for hospital workers like nurses.

Paramedics and first responders are also at-risk. This is due to the nature of their jobs, exposing first responders to illness frequently and also putting them in close contact with others. Madison’s first responders are doing what they can to mitigate that risk.

Educators could be exposed to the coronavirus. Teachers are often in close physical contact with others, putting them high on the list for coronavirus risk, according to the New York Times. Gov. Tony Evers announced he would extend statewide school closures indefinitely.

Curious where your profession ranks? Search for your job on the New York Times graphic here.