League of Women Voters help educate, register voters across Wisconsin

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — In-person voting is well underway across Wisconsin, as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Election officials are reminding people they have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get in line to vote. Once polls close at 8 p.m., a poll worker will stand at the end of the line to make sure everyone ahead of them is able to vote.

Many organizations have spent the last few months encouraging Wisconsin residents to register to vote.

Volunteers with the League of Women Voters helped the city with voter registration drives and helped find poll workers.

The organization also worked with the Dane County Voter ID Coalition to expand their volunteer network statewide and is providing candidate information for voters at this website.