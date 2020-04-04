Lazelle C. “Bud” Riddiough

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG-Lazelle C. “Bud” Riddiough, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Mt Ida, Wis., the son of Clarence and Beulah (Smith) Riddiough.

The luckiest day of his life was when he met his future wife, Carol, at a square dance on the Capitol Square. They were married on Oct. 27, 1956, celebrating their 62nd anniversary in 2018 prior to Carol’s passing in July 2019. Dancing remained central to their lives to the very end.

Bud worked as a system installer for Western Electric for 30 years. After retirement, he drove taxi for another 30 years. Nothing made him happier than driving and talking at the same time. It has been estimated that he drove for over two million miles during his lifetime.

Bud was also an enthusiastic card player, known as an inveterate table talker. Bud and Carol had a wonderful network of friends, including those who belonged to the card club – an institution that lasted for over 50 years.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Diane (Brian) Murphy; three sons, Brad (Heidi) Riddiough, Allen (Beth) Riddiough and Tim (Jessica) Riddiough; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Kaleigh, Zachery, Max, Anna, Claire and Rachel; his brother, William; and three sisters, Doris, Eileen and Betty. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol; parents; and three sisters, Winifred, Una and Lois.

