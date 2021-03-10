Lawyers in Slender Man case to file arguments about release

Associated Press by Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a judge for time to file written arguments on whether one of two Wisconsin girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man should be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, now 19, is seeking conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren held a hearing on the request Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they want to file written arguments. Bohren set another hearing in June.

Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked classmate Payton Leutner in a Waukesha park in 2014, believing if they killed her they would become Slender Man’s servants.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

