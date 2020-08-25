Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A lawsuit has been filed seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

The lawsuit filed by three western Wisconsin residents Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court argues that Evers did not have the legal authority to issue the order. It took effect Aug. 1 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 28.

Wisconsin is one of 34 states with such an order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Several other state orders also face legal challenges. Two Polk County residents and one in St. Croix County filed the lawsuit.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.