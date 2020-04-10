Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A lawsuit is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to release elderly and vulnerable inmates from the state prisons who would be at greatest risk from the coronavirus outbreak.

Two inmates with preexisting conditions joined together with Disability Rights Wisconsin and criminal defense attorneys on Friday’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin says the release is necessary to avoid inmates stricken with COVID-19 flooding hospitals in communities where prisons are located. The action mirrors similar moves in states across the country by the ACLU and others.

Spokeswomen for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

