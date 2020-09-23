Lawsuit filed against Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook and militia groups

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook and several militia groups following the shooting deaths of protesters in Kenosha.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

KENOSHA, Wis. — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook and several militia groups following the shooting deaths of protesters in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse is the teenager accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring another during protests demanding justice for Jacob Blake.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, alleges the defendants “promoted attendance, violence, and imagery designed to threaten, intimidate, and harass.” The filing includes several screenshots from social media from the various defendants.

CBS58 in Milwaukee reports the plaintiffs are identified as Hannah Gittings, the life partner of Anthony Huber, who was shot and killed on August 25, a Kenosha native allegedly harassed by militia members, a Milwaukee native who was allegedly threatened by militia members, and a Kenosha resident who witnessed one of the fatal shootings on August 25. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing Huber and the other victim, 38-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

The lawsuit seeks damages for all of the plaintiffs as well as injunctions preventing Facebook from “violating its own policies aimed to prevent violent rhetoric, militia groups and other hate groups from congregating and interacting on its site.’ The filing includes several screenshots from social media from the various defendants.

You can read the entire filing here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL3000 AND CBS58. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR DISTRIBUTED.