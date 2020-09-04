Lawrence Paul “Larry” Gradel

COTTAGE GROVE – Lawrence Paul “Larry” Gradel, age 74, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Columbia Health Care Center.

He was born on May 23, 1946, in Beaver Dam, the son of Raymond and Ruth Gradel.

Larry joined the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked as a plumber for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, retiring in 2003. He was proud to serve as union rep for Plumbers Local 75. Larry was a member of Arena VFW Post No. 9336, Loretta Draper American Legion Post No. 394, and the Vietnam Vet’s Chapter No. 7, Richland Center.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Beth Murray; four sons, Christopher (Russ Awe) Gradel, Ryan (Stephanie Wanless-Gradel) Gradel, Joe (Casey ) Gradel and Quentin Gradel; daughter, Carina (Mark) Kellogg; step-daughter, Rachel (Michael Erie) Seltzner; two sisters, Barbara (Wayburn) Castleschouldt and Kathy (Jim) Steinke; three brothers, Mark (Lori) Gradel, Raymond John (Vickie) Gradel Jr. and Scott (Robin Abbott) Gradel; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to COVID, private services will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, Madison.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Vietnam Vets Chapter 7, Richland Center and The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

