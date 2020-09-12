Lawrence P. “Larry” Gradel

COTTAGE GROVE – Lawrence “Larry” Paul Gradel, age 74, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Columbia Health Care Center. He was born on May 23, 1946, in Beaver Dam, the son of Raymond and Ruth Gradel.

Larry joined the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked as a plumber for the University of Wisconsin-Madison retiring in 2003. Larry was proud to serve as union rep for Plumbers Local 75.

He was a member of Arena VFW Post No. 9336, Loretta Draper American Legion Post No. 394 and the Vietnam Vets Chapter No. 7, Richland Center. Through his Vietnam veterans chapter Larry volunteered his plumbing and building skills at Highground Veterans memorial in Neillsville, Wis. He enjoyed the comradery and the healing energy of being with fellow veterans doing the jobs he loved. Larry was always willing to assist anyone that needed help with any repairs or remodeling jobs.

Larry enjoyed traveling on his Harley, hunting, and fishing. He looked forward to trips to Negril, Jamaica, where he could always relax. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his enjoyment of being with his friends and family and his love of Korbel. He was an avid card player, especially a game of euchre, always calling trump and never passing, usually winning his hand.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Beth Murray; four sons, Christopher (Russ Awe) Gradel, Ryan (Stephanie Wanless-Gradel) Gradel, Joe (Casey) Gradel and Quentin Gradel; daughter, Carina (Mark) Kellogg; step-daughter, Rachel (Michael Erie) Seltzner; two sisters, Barbara (Wayburn) Castleschould and Kathy (Jim) Steinke; three brothers, Mark (Lori) Gradel, Raymond John (Vickie) Gradel Jr. and Scott (Robin Abbott) Gradel; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; and his father-in-law, Darold Murray.

Due to COVID, private services will be held at Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, Madison. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Vets Chapter 7, Richland Center and The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.