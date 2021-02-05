Lawrence J Houle

MONONA- Lawrence J. Houle, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on May 17, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Kenneth and Marie (Berendes) Houle.

Larry is survived by his two sisters, Linda (Wayne) Kosbau of Waunakee and Patricia Militano of Florida; brother, Richard (Sharon) Houle of Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Shoko Houle of Florida and Janice Houle of Deerfield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, James Houle and Robert Houle.

Larry came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior several years before his death. His life was a powerful testimony of his conversion and of a changed life in Christ Jesus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 am. until the time of Mass on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sun Prairie. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

