Lawrence Harlow Schumacher

Lawrence (Larry) Harlow Schumacher, 95, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Larry was born on November 23, 1924 in rural Fort Atkinson, son of Edward and Hilda (Mode) Schumacher. He went to the rural Grogan School until his family moved in 1937 to the family farm in Cohasset, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in Minnesota in 1943 and immediately was called to the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Gunners Mate on the Destroyer USS Niblack (DD 424) during World War II.

He participated in operations in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean before transit through the Panama Canal for duty in the Pacific Ocean. He then traveled back through the canal to Charleston, SC where he was sent to Minneapolis to be discharged in 1946.

In 1947 he moved back to Fort Atkinson, then traveled to Chicago for schooling and graduated from The DeForest Training School of Radio and Television.

Larry married Thelma Mae Hartwig on April 23, 1949. He worked as a bartender and then as a truck driver, hauling eggs to military installations around the states. He then took a job at the Larson Co. and later acquired by Dean Foods Vegetable Co. in Fort Atkinson for 33 years as a supervisor before retiring in 1989.

One of his greatest enjoyments was working in his workshop, making many projects for family members. Many eagles were made, both big and small.

Larry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 166 in Fort Atkinson and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans chapter 63 in Watertown.

He is survived by three daughters, Sharon (Robert) Cloute, Debra (Larry) Turner and Jody (Brian) Armstrong all of Fort Atkinson, WI and two sons, Duane (Pam) Schumacher of Cottage Grove, WI and Gerald (Katie) Schumacher of Kokomo, IN. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Bradley (Kim Garret) Schumacher and Aaron (Jessica Pasch) Schumacher, Joshua (Jennie) Schumacher, Alex McConnaghy, Sara McConnaghy, Jason Turner, Ashley (Dylan) Carstens, Jennifer (Chris) Mullen, Jordan (Max Barry) Armstrong and Jacob Armstrong, Vanessa Schumacher and Madelyn Schumacher; five great grandchildren, Dante Logsdon, Aidan Medianik, Isla Turner, Carter Mullen and Lydia Schumacher; three sisters, Audrey (Courtney) Moe of Desert Hot Springs, CA, DeLayne (Paul) Tinquist of Coon Rapids, MN and Darlene (Clement) Obrien of Lake George, CO; sister-in-law, Dianna Schumacher of Cohasset, MN and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma on October 19; daughter, Terrie Schumacher; sisters, Vivian and Evelyn and brothers, Clifford, Donald, and Wayne.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery until time of service.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

