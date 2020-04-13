Lawrence D. Flesch

Site staff by Site staff

POTOSI – Lawrence “Larry” Donald Flesch, age 68, of Blue Mounds formerly of Potosi, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Larry was born on October 17, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Donald and Florence (Reynolds) Flesch. He graduated from Cassville High School in 1969. After high school, Larry worked at the Potosi Brewery and then John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works in Dubuque, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending many days hunting, camping and fishing. Larry was passionate about his Roman Catholic Faith and belonged to St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mount Horeb, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. On June 30, 2007, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Marge” Fried. Larry was a kind person and had many friends. He lived life to the fullest. During his illness, he never complained. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Marge; his children: Amber Marie (William) Osmulski; Nicholas Jon (Rebecca) Flesch; Tiffany Ann (David) Michalkiewicz; step-children: Amy (Mark) Wipperfurth; Angie (Kurt) Phillips; grandchildren: Eli, Nolan, Theo, and Mack; step-grandchildren: Tara, Casey, Lexi, Austin, Deven, Cole; 1 step-great-grandchild, Emma; his siblings: Sandy Drapeau; Steve (Kim) Flesch; Pam (Mike) Fritz; Karla (Randy) Lange; Kevin (Beth) Flesch; David (Joy) Flesch; Angie (Tom) Reinecke; Jim (Roxane) Flesch.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with his care.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com