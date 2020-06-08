Lawrence B. “Larry” Meier

Site staff by Site staff

BLUE MOUNDS – Lawrence B. “Larry” Meier, age 71, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at University Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Dodgeville, the son of Leland White and Lois (Hinman) Meier. Larry graduated from Mt. Horeb High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he received the Vietnam Service Medal W/4 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Sharpshooter (Rifle).

Larry loved watching country westerns, Conway Twitty, hunting and fishing, or just simply sitting in his backyard and watching the rabbits. He enjoyed both visits from his family and friends and going to visit them.

Larry is survived by sons, Chad Mess (Tina Ferguson) and Troy Meier; daughter, Jolyne (Anthony) Spoehr; grandchildren, Dawn (Drew) Franks-Mess, Payton (James) LaDronka, Kalib (Lexi) Demaske, Cheyenne Spoehr, Alexandra Prine, Bryce Meier, Christian Bahler, Elizabeth Bahler and Johnathon Bahler; great-grandchild, Kali, Liam, Benny and Dominick; sister, Joan Bailey; brothers, Joesph Meier, Jerry Meier and Kim Meier; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jesse Meier; grandchild, Robert Franks-Mess; and sisters, Carol Sutter, Barb Melvin, Susan Ortiz and Bonnie (Jim) Doyle.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MT. HOREB FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mt. Horeb, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A graveside service will follow at WEST BLUE MOUNDS CEMETERY, Hwy F and Hwy ID, Blue Mounds, on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th Street

(608) 437-5077