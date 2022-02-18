Lawrence A Henderson

by Obituaries

Lawrence Alvin Henderson December 10, 1940 – February 15, 2022.

Larry Henderson, age 81, passed away peacefully in Mauston at Fair View Nursing and Rehabilitation home where he lived since 2014. Larry was born on a Tuesday in Elkhorn, WI, to the late Alvin and Lois (Peck) Henderson. He grew up in Racine, and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1958.

Larry married Rosalee Langfeldt in 1963 and together they had three children; Michelle (Jeff) Struebing of Plattsmouth NE, Todd (Stephanie) Henderson of Kennett Square, PA and Brad (Julie) Henderson of Chippewa Falls, WI.

After a divorce, Larry married Ruth Kieliszewski in 1986. Ruth’s children Jay (Roberta) Anderson and Diane (Darren) Bencz became part of Larry’s family.

Larry followed in his father‘s footsteps and became a plumber, working alongside Alvin at Henderson Plumbing and Heating. Larry enjoyed time with his family, bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, and snowmobiling and caring for his beloved dogs. He enjoyed music, whether singing along or listening and never turned down a card game or a good meal. At Fair View, the staff became his extended family. They adored him and made sure his needs were met daily. They helped him live his life to the fullest with activities, field trips and so much “wonderful food.” For that, Larry’s family will be forever grateful.

Larry is survived by his children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lois, his brother, Robert, and his wife, Ruth.

A memorial service for Larry will be held at a later date.

