Lawn care business owners give over $15K to Mount Horeb schools

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – A local lawn care business is supporting Mount Horeb schools in a major way.

Terry and Kathy Kurth gifted $15,360 to the Mount Horeb Area School District, officials announced Tuesday.

The Kurths are major shareholders of Weed Man Lawn Care.

“We have been fortunate to grow our business with the help of our dedicated customers and talented employees,” Terry Kurth said in a statement. “Giving to others is at the heart of our business

model.”

This is not the first time the Kurths have given the district financial support. Last year, they donated $10,000, and the year before they donated $26,000.

The money will help the district replace its aging Chromebooks with 47 new ones.

“This will be a direct benefit to our young people and their dedicated staff,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said in a statement. “Mr. and Mrs. Kurth are truly very special Vikings!”

