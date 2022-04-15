Lawmakers visit UW-Madison groups receiving money from federal omnibus bill

MADISON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with representatives from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday to learn more about two programs that received federal funding as part of the omnibus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

Baldwin met with graduates of an initiative that offers free humanities classes to adult students who face economic barriers to higher education. The effort, called The Odyssey Project, received $500,000 to support its mission.

During the meeting, the group’s director, Emily Auerbach, touted the program’s work with hundreds of students, including 100 men in prison, since its founding in 2003.

“Everybody has a right to learn, to discover themselves, to do creative writing, theater, music, self-expression,” she said. “It helps all of us figure out why we’re here and what we want to do with our lives. Odyssey is about achieving dreams and all of us can be dreamers.”

The senator and Rep. Mark Pocan also visited the West Madison Agriculture Research Station, which the university said is slated to receive nearly $40 million for the Plant Germplasm Research Facility. The facility would be shared by the university and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service to expand research efforts.

In a news release last month, Kate VandenBosch, the dean of UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, thanked the two lawmakers for their work on subcommittees devoted to agricultural appropriations.

