Lawmakers introducing bill aimed at voucher school funding transparency

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Two Wisconsin lawmakers are introducing a bill that would show residents how much money comes out of their taxes for voucher schools.

State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) said they want transparency on voucher schools in the state.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Emerson said taxpayers want more information about where their money goes and that the Voucher Transparency Act would do just that.

“Knowledge is power,” she said. “It’s important that taxpayers have information and I’m sure that all of my colleagues will agree and I’m hopeful that this will get a quick hearing so that the citizens of Wisconsin will have complete and accurate information about where their hard-earned dollars are going.”

Larson said he has introduced similar legislation in the past. The lawmakers said taxpayers spent roughly $166 million on voucher schools last year.

