Lawmakers hold hearing on whether to make Colby Wisconsin’s state cheese

MADISON, Wis. — State lawmakers held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss making Colby the official cheese of Wisconsin.

The proposal was introduced in 2019 but has been a theme for years.

Residents and lawmakers have tried for years to give Colby the honor because of its birthplace of Colby, Wisconsin.

Some opponents have argued the move would undermine the state’s many other cheeses.

