Lawmakers call for legislation reducing phone rates for inmates in county jails

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are calling for an end to what they call unfair and harmful phone charges in county jails.

Rep. Samba Baldeh (D-Madison) said some telecom rates in county jails in Wisconsin are among the highest in the country. Three companies can choose rates of 50 cents to $15 for a 15-minute phone call.

In a survey of more than 30 counties, the average charge was $7.65.

“It is not the inmate who is paying for these bills,” Baldeh said during a news conference on Wednesday. “It is almost always mothers calling their daughters, fathers calling their sons and daughters, husbands calling wives, wives calling husbands, inmates calling their attorneys.”

Baldeh noted the Wisconsin Department of Corrections charges 90 cents for a 15-minute call.

