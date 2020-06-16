Law enforcement officials investigating death of woman who ‘jumped from a moving vehicle’

Logan Rude

LEWISTON, Wis. — Police are investigating an incident after a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning and subsequently died from her injuries.

As Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to County Highway AA, they received updated information that the victim was being taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Law enforcement officials were able to make contact with the vehicle near Highway 127 and La Dawn Drive where they removed the woman from the vehicle to perform life-saving measures.

The woman, 22-year-old Taylor B. Ninnemann, was not breathing and had no pulse when first responders made contact.

Ninnemann was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. She was later transferred by Med Flight to UW Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A Madison man, 24-year-old Jeremiah L. Collins, was taken into custody after he was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. Officials said Collins appeared to be intoxicated.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing right before they both got into the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw Collins or Ninnemann over the weekend is asked to call Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ext. 3315.

