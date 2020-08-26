Law enforcement officials, city leaders in Kenosha hold news conference

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Sheriff David Beth, police Chief Dan Miskinis, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will be hosting a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Kenosha Public Safety Building in the Emergency Operations Center.

lllinois police have arrested a juvenile after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

