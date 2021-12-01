Law enforcement officers gather to remember state trooper

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from across the state gathered to remember Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook on Tuesday. The 42-year-old passed away on Nov. 15 due to COVID-19 complications.

A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family said he was hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids.

“We all wear the same uniform, the same badge and we all have that same calling to public safety, public service. It’s difficult whether we were very close with him or whether we just simply wore the uniform or were a member of the law enforcement community ,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Lt. Nate Henriksen.

Trooper Stainbrook was a 20-year state patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

