Police do not plan to randomly stop people during ‘Safer at Home’ order

MADISON, Wis. — Under the “Safer at Home” order, law enforcement officers do not plan to randomly stop people “who are traveling to and from their residence or who are out and about in their communities within the exempted parameters.”

According to the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, law enforcement has the legal authority to enforce the order, but its primary focus is making the community safe. Under the order, Dane County Chiefs of Police Association plans to practice under the same principles as it did before the pandemic.

If police hear about large outdoor gatherings or become aware of individual blatantly ignoring the order, police plan to take action to encourage compliance.

“In these extraordinary and uncertain times, please know that law enforcement agencies across Dane County are still in operation providing 24/7 coverage and we continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe,” the release said.

