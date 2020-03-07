Law enforcement officials investigate death of 3-year-old

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LOMIRA, Wis. — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department responded Friday night to a 911 call reporting the death of a 3-year-old at 725 Railroad Street.

Accoridng to an incident report, the Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The Dodge County Medical Examiner later responded to investigate the child’s death.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department are handling the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Crime Lab, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

