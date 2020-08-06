Law enforcement execute search warrant on Janesville residence, seize guns, marijuana

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Janesville man Wednesday morning on multiple tentative drug and gun charges after they found two guns, cash, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of a Washington Street residence.

Scott Gumble, 56, was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Because of the coronavirus, Gumble was released from custody, following his arrest. His initial court date is Sept. 14.

