Law enforcement ask hunters to keep eye open for man on the run charged in Jefferson Co. double homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ATF released this photo July 13 of Kevin P. Anderson.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for the man wanted in connection to a double murder from mid-June.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for 62-year-old Kevin Anderson. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted intentional first-degree homicide, one count of arson and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked hunters to keep an eye out for Anderson during the upcoming hunting season. Anderson is reportedly known to be an active hunter and outdoorsman.

Anderson is known to frequent thousands of acres in the area near Highway 106. Law enforcement officials said they’ve searched the area using planes, helicopters, drones, K-9s and thermal imaging, but they have not found Anderson.

He is described as a white man with blue eyes and balding brown hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone who spots Anderson is asked to call law enforcement at 920-674-7310.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.