Law enforcement ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, police responded to the Speedway Gas Station on 6340 Lake Rd. around 12:33 a.m. following a report of armed robbery.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect parked a forest green sedan with no license plates and damages on driver side in front of the store. He entered and showed a handgun before demanding cash from the cashier.

Police described the suspect as as a heavy-set Hispanic man with brown eyes. Police said he is approximately 20 years old. He is believed to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall. Police said he likely weighs around 200 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing dark pants, dark colored shoes, purple rubber gloves, a light colored surgical type mask, and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a black leather jacket, the release said.

Police said the firearm was described as a black semi-automatic handgun.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Dane County tips line at 608-284-6900.