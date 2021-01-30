LaVonne M. Boeck

LaVonne M. Boeck, 93, of Monroe, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Woods Crossing in Brodhead. LaVonne was born on May 17, 1927 in rural Monroe, the daughter of Clark and Marie (Wolter) Bechtolt.

She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and married Delbert F. Boeck on June 29, 1946 in Monroe. LaVonne and Delbert farmed in Green and Lafayette Counties before moving into Monroe in 1976. LaVonne also worked at Advance Transformer and Greenco Industries for many years until retiring. She was a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary to Cecil Jones Post #2312 and enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and Friday night fish fries. LaVonne always loved traveling with Delbert, the occasional trip to the casino or horseraces, and going for a ride in the blue mustang.

She is survived by her eleven children, Marcia (Gene) Kolb of Argyle, Sandy Mahlkuch of Brodhead, Gene (Peggy) Boeck of Albany, Bob Boeck, Ken Boeck, both of Brodhead, Melvin Boeck of Lancaster, OH, Donna Boeck of Jacksonville, FL, Dianne Herbst of Orangeville, IL, Christy (Chuck) Herbst of Gratiot, Kathy Alderman (Rich) of Juda, Daniel Boeck of Salem, WI; 31 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Frances Bechtolt. LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert, on Jan. 29, 1999; granddaughters, Toni Boeck in 1996, Carrie Herbst in 2005; twin brothers, Nathan and Naaman Bechtolt; and son-in-laws, Harlan Mahlkuch in 2013, and Mike Herbst in 2015.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Pastor Rick Haworth of Hope Evangelical Free Church will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

