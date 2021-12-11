LaVonn ‘Odey’ Zierfuss

by Obituaries

LaVonn ‘Odey’ Earl Zierfuss, 88, of Richland Center, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born in Richland Center on November 15, 1933, the son of Harvey Edwin & Ruth Vivian (Turnipseed) Zierfuss. Odey served in the US Army in Korea from 1954-1956. Odey married Rita Allayne Teeters on October 17, 1959. He worked for the City of Richland Center for many years. Odey loved to play fastpitch for the VFW, which had a very good team. He also loved to play cards.

Odey is survived by his son David Allen Zierfuss of Richland Center, brother Kevin (Carol) Webb of Myland, Tenn., and special friend Jack Sherman of Richland Center.

Odey was preceded in death by his wife Rita, parents Harvey and Ruth, son Odey Zierfuss, and sister Donna Dermondy.

Military graveside rites will be provided by the Local Military Memorial Honors Unit at the Richland Center Cemetery on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.

