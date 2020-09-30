Lavona Hartman

WHITEWATER – Lavona (Uhe) Hartman, born December 22, 1938, died peacefully at the hospital on September 28, 2020, with her family by her side.

Lavona was born in Elkhorn, WI and raised in Milton and Lima Center, WI. She met Jerry Hartman while they both attended Whitewater High School, and they were married on August 24, 1957. Lavona worked at Hawthorn Mellody while she raised her children. She later opened a florist shop and a hair salon, before obtaining a real estate license and working for Tincher Realty until her retirement.

She will be dearly missed by her family, including her loving husband, Jerry; children Kim (Marc) Taylor, Kevin (Amy) Hartman, and Kori Hartman; her beloved grandchildren Douglas Wilde, Adam Taylor, Kate Hartman, and Gerry Hartman; brothers Ralph Uhe and Bill Uhe, and many wonderful nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.

Lavona was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Dorathy Uhe; brother Norman Uhe, and three sisters; Elores Hulen, Sharon Kitsembel, and Noreen Kesterson.

Her husband and family were the most important aspects of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed beyond measure and loved endlessly.

An outdoor memorial gathering (with masks and distancing) will be held on October 11, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 with a service at 1:30. Cravath Lakefront Community Center341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater, WI 53190.

Lavona received excellent care at Mercy Hospital in Janesville through each step of her journey after being diagnosed with leukemia only recently.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to: Mercy Health Foundation Hospice and Palliative Care Department 903 Mineral Point Ave. Janesville, WI 53548.

