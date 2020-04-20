LaVon E. Flesch

LaVon E. Flesch, age 81,of Prairie du Sac, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

She was born at home in Montfort, Wisconsin on July 16, 1938; the daughter of John and Beatrice (Bowers) Winkers.

LaVon graduated from Montfort High School in 1956 and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in 1960 with a B.A. in teaching. She married her loving husband Stanley Flesch on July 16, 1960 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, in Montfort, WI. LaVon taught elementary education in Rockford, IL for the next few years before becoming a dedicated stay at home mother. LaVon was an avid Green Bay Packers fan always ready for game day. LaVon was also a lifelong Elvis Fan. If ever anyone loved the Christmas Holidays more, LaVon absolutely loved shopping for new decorations and decorating every inch of the house for the holidays, she left just enough room for family. LaVon also enjoyed many weekends attending classic car shows with her loving husband Stan as they both had a great admiration for the 1964 Chevy Impala SS black in color which LaVon affectionately called Big Bertha. LaVon was a very compassionate person to all those whom she loved, including her loving pet rabbit, Snickers.

LaVon is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Stanley of Prairie Du Sac; four children and seven grandchildren, Cheri Jones of Sun Prairie and her son Ryan; Shelly Recob of Reedsburg and her daughters Cassandra and Renee; Steven Flesch of Waunakee and his children Alexis, Logan, and Brayden; Thomas Flesch of Dane and his daughter Chloe; 3 great grandchildren; brothers John Winkers Jr of Madison, David (Debbie) Winkers of Fennimore, Gary (Mona) Winkers of Fennimore, and sister-inlaw Bess Winkers of Fennimore.

LaVon was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carl and granddaughter Angel.

Private family services were held at Prairie Cemetery; Fennimore, WI on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances there will be no celebration of life services held.